PH, Russia still in talks on Sputnik V vaccine deal

Staff Report 34 mins ago

The Philippine government is still waiting for additional information on the technical data of Sputnik V from the Russian side before officials can sit down and sign a term sheet.

Philippine Ambassador to Moscow Carlos Soreta said during a press briefing in Malacañang that this is why they can’t get a definite date yet for the procurement of Russian made COVID-19 Sputnik V.

Currently, there are over 30 countries that have signed an agreement with Russia for the vaccine’s procurement while there are 50 other countries that are lined up in the list.

Obtaining the information on the Russian vaccines is important, according to Soreta, because these can only be manufactured once an order has been placed.

Currently, both Manila and Moscow are discussing a possible government-to-government deal.

Soreta also said that the faster there’s a decision and an approval, the turnaround time is “relatively fast”.

The Russian-made vaccine has no private partner in the Philippines yet.

However, he stressed that this will not be a hindrance should the country decide to get supplies. (ES)

