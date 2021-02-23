Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 564,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,414 newly infected patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 20 mins ago

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 564,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 1,414 new cases. The total number now stands at 564,865.

The country still has one of the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 522,941, after 72 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 16 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 12,107.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila will still be under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) for the whole month of February.

The National Capital Region has been under GCQ since June 2020, excluding its return to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ during the first half of August.

Also under GCQ are Davao City, Batangas and Cordillera Administrative Region, which includes Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province for Luzon; Tacloban City for the Visayas; Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City for Mindanao.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Family of dead Fil-American veteran seeks justice after police knelt on his neck during arrest

Family of dead Fil-American veteran seeks justice after police knelt on his neck during arrest

2 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens new COVID-19 vaccination center in Masdar City

LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens new COVID-19 vaccination center in Masdar City

5 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,005 new cases, total now at 375,535

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,005 new cases, total now at 375,535

12 mins ago
Photo of Prosecutor reprimands NBI for violating due process of law after illegal arrest of school teacher

Prosecutor reprimands NBI for violating due process of law after illegal arrest of school teacher

23 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close