Pacquiao on presidency: A matter of God’s will and destiny

Senator Manny Pacquiao said that it will be up to God’s will if he will be running for the presidency in the 2022 national polls.

“‘Yang pagiging Presidente po ay destined po iyan, ipagkakaloob ng Panginoon. Maraming nagsubok pero maraming nabigo,” Pacquiao told GMA News.

“Kung papayagan ng Panginoon ‘yan,” he added.

The boxing champ also said that his focus, for now, is his job as senator.

“Ako naman ay nandito bilang senador, ginagampanan trabaho ko. Kaya siguro ako nandito dahil ‘di ko naman ito pinangarap mula noon. Nandito ako for a purpose and that purpose ay to be an inspiration to the Filipino people na maging isang halimbawa, ‘di lamang sa larangan ng boxing kundi sa larangan ng public service,” Pacquiao said.

“Kailangan lang natin at ako nananalangin at umaasa na ang susunod na magiging Presidente ay may tunay na malasakit at tunay na pagmamahal sa mamamayang Pilipino,” he added.

Pacquiao has consistently been among top absentees during his stint in the Senate since he won in 2016. In 2019, Pacquiao posted the worst attendance record for a sitting senator.

Out of 61 plenary sessions from July 23, 2018 to June 4, 2019, Pacquiao attended 49 times, incurring 12 absences, said the Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau (PRIB).

Pacquiao also drew the public ire for conducting mass gathering events for outreach programs amid the threat of the pandemic and violating quarantine protocols.

The senator ranked third in the latest independent survey of the OCTA research team on possible 2022 presidentiables. (TDT)