LOOK: Abu Dhabi updates ‘green list’ of countries for quarantine-free travel

Abu Dhabi has updated their ‘Green List’ where passengers arriving from any of the countries on the list need not undergo any quarantine measures upon arrival.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) states that the only requirement passengers from these countries have to do is to do a PCR swab test upon their arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The latest ‘green list’ of countries as of February 23 are as follows:

– Australia

– Bhutan

– Brunei

– China

– Greenland

– Hong Kong (SAR)

– Iceland

– Mauritius

– New Zealand

– Singapore

DCT Abu Dhabi states that the list of countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘green list’ is subject to updates based on international developments.

Authorities further that inclusion within the ‘green list’ conform to the strict criteria to maintain the wellbeing and safety of the UAE’s residents.