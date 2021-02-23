Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Abu Dhabi updates ‘green list’ of countries for quarantine-free travel

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi has updated their ‘Green List’ where passengers arriving from any of the countries on the list need not undergo any quarantine measures upon arrival.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) states that the only requirement passengers from these countries have to do is to do a PCR swab test upon their arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens new COVID-19 vaccination booth at Al Maryah Island

The latest ‘green list’ of countries as of February 23 are as follows:

– Australia

– Bhutan

– Brunei

– China

– Greenland

– Hong Kong (SAR)

– Iceland

– Mauritius

– New Zealand

– Singapore

READ ON: VIDEO: Abu Dhabi Police catch 1,641 people violating social gathering protocols

DCT Abu Dhabi states that the list of countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘green list’ is subject to updates based on international developments.

Authorities further that inclusion within the ‘green list’ conform to the strict criteria to maintain the wellbeing and safety of the UAE’s residents.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens new COVID-19 vaccination center in Masdar City

LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens new COVID-19 vaccination center in Masdar City

56 seconds ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,005 new cases, total now at 375,535

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,005 new cases, total now at 375,535

8 mins ago
Photo of PH breaches 564,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,414 newly infected patients

PH breaches 564,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,414 newly infected patients

16 mins ago
Photo of Prosecutor reprimands NBI for violating due process of law after illegal arrest of school teacher

Prosecutor reprimands NBI for violating due process of law after illegal arrest of school teacher

19 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close