COVID-19: UAE vaccination drive reaches 44.89% of total population

The UAE has achieved injecting the COVID-19 vaccine to 44.89% of its citizens and residents, translating to 3,480,415 of the UAE’s entire population.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) also furthered that the jab has already been administered to 57.66% of the total elderly population.

To date, over 5,668,264 doses have been injected with a rate of 57.31 per 100 people. In addition, the country has also conducted 29 million COVID-19 tests in its efforts to continuously monitor and track COVID-19 cases.

“When the majority of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease, this will lead to the indirect protection for people who are not immunized against this disease in the community, due to the limited spread of the disease,” said the NCEMA in an announcement.

The UAE’s ongoing vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

“We would like to confirm the effectiveness of the vaccines that have been approved in the country and that they are safe, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, so we advise and encourage everyone to take the vaccine, as it is our safe way to recover,” said NCEMA in an announcement.