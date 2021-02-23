Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman tightens COVID-19 restrictions, to close restaurants by 11:00 pm

The Ajman Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management team has announced that cafes and restaurants in the emirate will need to be closed by 11:00 pm.

Officials state that the new precautionary measure is effective beginning tonight, February 23.

RELATED STORY: Ajman temporarily bans music concerts, events; issues updated COVID-19 guidelines

The rule exempts cafeterias and restaurants that “provide fast food”.

While dine-in services will have to close down by 11:00 pm, the rule states that delivery services may still continue.

Prior to this updated rule, restaurants in Ajman had to be closed by 12:00 midnight.

READ ON: Dubai Police urge public to report COVID-19 violations

