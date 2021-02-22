Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Space Agency’s chairwoman named among Time Magazine’s 100 Next Most Influential People

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Sarah Al Amiri's Twitter 

The chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency is among Time Magazine’s 100 Next Most Influential People for this year.

Sarah Al Amiri, who is the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, served as the lead scientist the day the UAE successfully sent the Hope Probe into Mars orbit last February 9.

“Thanks to TIME for naming me on their 100 Next list, it’s a mark of recognition I accept on behalf of the entire Emirates Mars Mission team, many of whom deserve the accolade a great deal more than I,” she tweeted.

The space agency she chairs was the fifth to ever reach Mars’ orbit.

The 2021 Time100 Next list celebrates 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of entertainment, health, political and business among other fields.

The chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency was also recognized as one of the World Economic Forum 50 Young Scientists for her contributions to science, technology and engineering in 2015.  (ES)

