Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE police warn to keep an eye on kids’ online activities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The Sharjah Police issued a warning to parents and guardians to be more watchful of their children against pornographic movies being sold online on different social media platforms.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the gangs have been exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic situation to promote pornographic videos to teens and children.

This is to further increase their engagement due to the coronavirus situation.

Authorities said that gangs started using social media to promote illegal videos after a police operation ended the sale of illegal video CDs in industrial and residential areas of the emirate.

Most of these gangs operate from outside the UAE. They are using social media to operate inside the country.

The Sharjah police seized a large number of pornographic CDs which have originated from an Asian country recently. These videos were reportedly being copied in the emirates. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: 2,105 new cases in UAE, total now at 372,530

COVID-19: 2,105 new cases in UAE, total now at 372,530

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 563,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,288 newly infected patients

PH breaches 563,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,288 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
Photo of UAE Hope Probe first to congratulate NASA Perseverance Rover for landing on Mars

UAE Hope Probe first to congratulate NASA Perseverance Rover for landing on Mars

2 hours ago
Photo of Filipinos ranked third safest drivers in UAE – study

Filipinos ranked third safest drivers in UAE – study

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close