UAE police warn to keep an eye on kids’ online activities

The Sharjah Police issued a warning to parents and guardians to be more watchful of their children against pornographic movies being sold online on different social media platforms.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the gangs have been exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic situation to promote pornographic videos to teens and children.

This is to further increase their engagement due to the coronavirus situation.

Authorities said that gangs started using social media to promote illegal videos after a police operation ended the sale of illegal video CDs in industrial and residential areas of the emirate.

Most of these gangs operate from outside the UAE. They are using social media to operate inside the country.

The Sharjah police seized a large number of pornographic CDs which have originated from an Asian country recently. These videos were reportedly being copied in the emirates. (TDT)