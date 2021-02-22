Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Hope Probe first to congratulate NASA Perseverance Rover for landing on Mars

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Twitter/His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The UAE Hope Probe was one of the first to congratulate NASA Perseverance for its successful landing on Mars.

“Inspired by NASA’s work since we were children, we are humbled to be able to say ‘Welcome to Mars’, as you embark on your amazing mission to further explore the planet,” read the tweet addressed to the rover.

“Here’s yet to more technological and scientific ‘firsts’ on your way. Godspeed, Perseverance!” it added.

NASA too was one of the first to congratulate UAE when it also made history as the first Arab nation to reach Mars.

The US Mars rover landing comes after the last of the troika of space missions scheduled to arrive on the Red Planet this month, after UAE’s Hope Probe and China’s Tianwen-1.

Beginning this summer, US Mars rover will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes.

This will be eventually sent back to Earth – sometime in the 2030s – for lab analysis. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: 2,105 new cases in UAE, total now at 372,530

COVID-19: 2,105 new cases in UAE, total now at 372,530

1 hour ago
Photo of UAE police warn to keep an eye on kids’ online activities

UAE police warn to keep an eye on kids’ online activities

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 563,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,288 newly infected patients

PH breaches 563,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,288 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
Photo of Filipinos ranked third safest drivers in UAE – study

Filipinos ranked third safest drivers in UAE – study

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close