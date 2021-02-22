UAE Hope Probe first to congratulate NASA Perseverance Rover for landing on Mars

The UAE Hope Probe was one of the first to congratulate NASA Perseverance for its successful landing on Mars.

“Inspired by NASA’s work since we were children, we are humbled to be able to say ‘Welcome to Mars’, as you embark on your amazing mission to further explore the planet,” read the tweet addressed to the rover.

“Here’s yet to more technological and scientific ‘firsts’ on your way. Godspeed, Perseverance!” it added.

NASA too was one of the first to congratulate UAE when it also made history as the first Arab nation to reach Mars.

The US Mars rover landing comes after the last of the troika of space missions scheduled to arrive on the Red Planet this month, after UAE’s Hope Probe and China’s Tianwen-1.

Beginning this summer, US Mars rover will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes.

This will be eventually sent back to Earth – sometime in the 2030s – for lab analysis. (ES)

