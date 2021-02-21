VP Robredo says she’s open to run for president for 2022 elections

Vice President Leni Robredo said that she’s not closing any doors for a possible presidential run in the 2022 national elections.

However, Robredo said that she would prefer to run for a local position.

“Mas masaya ako sa lokal dahil sa akin, iyong happiness ko sa paninilbihan nakukuha ko sa direct contact sa karaniwang tao, sa mga ordinary people,” she said in an interview with GMA News on Saturday.

“So kung ako…very, very honestly—kung ako may choice, mas gusto ko ng lokal,” she added.

RELATED STORY: Robredo: Not Duterte’s decision to say if I can run for President

Robredo was a congresswoman in Camarines Sur before she ran for Vice Presidency in 2016.

“Pero ako having said that na mas priority ko iyong lokal, alam kong may obligasyon ako sa national. And iyong pagpe-presidente, possible pa rin siya,” Robredo said.

When asked if when she would make her decision, Robredo said that she will make it close to September, a month before the filing of candidacy in October.

Last week, Duterte slammed Robredo and said that she is not qualified to run for President.

READ ON: Robredo asks supporters to raise funds for those in need, instead of 2022 campaign

“Ikaw ma’am, I’m sorry to say you are not really qualified to run for president, you do not know your role in this government,” Duterte said.

“Nakakalungkot, pero hindi tayo nagpapaapekto,” Robredo responded.

Robredo said that she hopes the administration would be more open to suggestions.

“Pero ‘yung sa akin lang, makakabuti sa atin lahat pag nakikinig, ‘pag nakikinig sa mungkahi, nakikinig sa pagpansin ng ibang mga polisiya. Kasi pinakita ng buong mundo, pinakita ng buong mundo, lalo ngayong panahon ng krisis na ‘yung mga leaders na marunong magkonsulta,” she added.