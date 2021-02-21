Sharjah denies viral video of plane catching fire

Sharjah authorities denied the rumors of a viral video of a plane catching fire in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department (SCAD) clarified that a Turkey-bound cargo flight experienced a “slight malfunction two minutes after take-off”.

Smoke emanated from one of its engines.

The plane’s pilot reported engine failure was able to fix the problem in three minutes. The plane proceeded to its destination and landed in Istanbul without any incident.

The SCAD monitored the flight until it reached its destination safely.

The Department called on all community members not to circulate rumors and to take information from its official sources.

