Sharjah denies viral video of plane catching fire

Staff Report 4 hours ago

Sharjah authorities denied the rumors of a viral video of a plane catching fire in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department (SCAD) clarified that a Turkey-bound cargo flight experienced a “slight malfunction two minutes after take-off”.

Smoke emanated from one of its engines.

The plane’s pilot reported engine failure was able to fix the problem in three minutes. The plane proceeded to its destination and landed in Istanbul without any incident.

The SCAD monitored the flight until it reached its destination safely.

The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department indicated that the plane completed its way to Turkey and landed in Istanbul safely, refuting the rumors swirling around smoke from one of the engines of its fleet at Sharjah Airport.

The Department called on all community members not to circulate rumors and to take information from its official sources.

Authorities urged the public not to spread the rumors on the plane accident and asked them to only get information from verified sources.

