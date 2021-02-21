‘Pera ng taumbayan’: Vico Sotto tells Alex Gonzaga why he refuses to put his name on city projects

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto does not feel the need to put his name in the city’s projects unlike traditional politicians since they are using the taxpayers’ money.

In a Youtube vlog with Alex Gonzaga, the vlogger noticed why Vico has very few pictures around the city.

“Hindi ako mahilig sa mga picture at saka, pag project ng LGU, bawal maglagay ng malaking pangalan ko. Bawal ‘yun. Kasi pera ng taumbayan iyon, e. Bakit ako maglalagay ng pangalan ko?” Vico said.

“Ang ibig ko lang sabihin, wala tayong utang na loob sa mga politiko. Puwede tayo magpasalamat na, ‘Maganda ‘yung proyekto, maganda ‘yung programa.’ Pero wala tayong utang na loob. Iba ‘yun,” he added.

Alex also asked Vico on how he handle critics on social media.

“Dapat hindi ka masyado maapektuhan, pero sa isang banda, naniniwala ako, as a public servant, tinitingnan ko rin ‘yung feedback,” the mayor said.

The vlogger also talked about Vico’s relationship with his celebrity parents.

“Medyo natakot sila para sa akin. Pero kahit ganoon ‘yung feeling nila, talagang very supportive sila. Suwerte ako na ‘yung parents ko, very down-to-earth din,” Vico said.

And towards the end of the vlog, Alex asked Vico on when he would find a first lady.

“Sa ngayon, hindi naman priority ‘yan. Lalo noong nag-pandemic, wala ka nang time. Focus muna tayo sa trabaho,” he said. (TDT)