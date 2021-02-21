Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IKEA to hire 500 workers from Pasay City

Swedish furniture-maker IKEA announced that it will be hiring at least 500 residents of Pasay City once it starts operations towards the end of 2021.

The announcement was made by Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto Rubiano after officials of IKEA paid a courtesy call to her.

“I am pleased to announce to our countrymen the good news that IKEA will hire at least 500 residents of the city to work at their branch here,” Rubiano said last Friday.

“This is a good opportunity for many of our countrymen who lost their jobs due to the pandemic,” she added.

Georg Platzer, IKEA Southeast Asia market development manager, said that they will be opening on the third and fourth quarter of the year.

The first IKEA branch will open at Mall of Asia and is set to be the largest IKEA branch in the world. (TDT)

