Authorities on alert for three PH volcanoes in ‘abnormal conditions’

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs is monitoring three volcanoes in the country that are currently in abnormal condition.

Phivolcs maintained that Taal Volcano, Kanlaon Volcano, and Mayon Volcano are all under Alert Level 1.

According to the advisory on Kanlaon, the volcano has entered a “period of unrest”.

This means that authorities should prevent the public in entering the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone due to the threat of “sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.”

Meanwhile, “no magmatic eruption is imminent around Mayon Volcano” according to Phivolcs.

Seismologists however urged the public not to go near the permanent danger zone due to the threat of rockfalls and landslides, among others.

“Kahapon nga nagsagawa po tayo ng NDRRMC full council meeting at napag-usapan po diyan na hindi lang Taal ang nagpapakita ng aktibidad ngayon po kundi si Mayon Volcano at saka si Kanlaon Volcano,” NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Timbal said.

“At dahil po mga active volcanoes po ito kahit nasa Alert Level 1, dapat po tuloy-tuloy pa rin sa pagtutok at pagiging listo ng mga local governments,” he added.

Authorities have evacuated residents living in Taal volcano island due to the threat of another eruption. (TDT)