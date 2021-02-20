Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three women lure man in massage service, steal AED280,000 in Dubai

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Three African women were arrested for luring a man in Dubai into a massage service and later on stole some Dh280,050 and his phone.

Police learned that the women lured the man into their apartment using fake social media accounts and later on threatened the man with a knife.

The three females offered massage services through a popular social media app and showed the man photos of beautiful women, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

The victim contacted them and agreed to meet them in their flat at night on November 14.

Upon reaching the apartment, they threatened him with a knife. The suspects also forced the defendants to reveal his banking details and later on transfer the money from his bank account using his online banking app.

One of the suspects also withdrew Dh30,000 from his account using the ATM card.

They also stole the man’s money in his wallet worth Dh3,800.

The victim was kept in the apartment for a day until he reported them to the police. The suspects were later on arrested. (TDT)

