SCAM ALERT: Dubai-based blogger’s face, photos used by cryptocurrency scammer

A new scam emerging on Facebook has hackers taking profile photos of people you might know and using these to create new fake profiles to sell and/or promote suspicious businesses and/or activities.

In the case of Dubai-based OFW blogger Ion Gonzaga, he was shocked when his friend approached him about another person on Facebook who posted at a buy and sell group about forex trading and cryptocurrency without his knowledge.

“A friend called me na meron siyang Facebook group na kasali siya na ‘Giant Bikes Philippines’ which is a buy-and-sell group. Within that place, mayroong post about cryptocurrency, posted by ‘Patrick Songcuan’ who used my photo without my knowledge,” said Gonzaga.

Gonzaga added that the person also stole several other photos from his profile, including photos together with his family, photos with the community in Dubai, and more.

“Meron siyang posts about his ‘investments’, ‘forex brokers’ tapos yung mga photos na ginagamit galing sa akin na unrelated naman like photos when I was with the community, with friends, family – iba-ibang photos ang ginamit,” said Gonzaga.

Facebook Report Required

Gonzaga shared that he immediately reported it to Facebook to take appropriate action.

He also urged his friends to help him report the fake profile who has been using his photos without consent.

“The more people who report it, the more that Facebook will give attention to it. More than 130 na po yung nag-report, until now wala pang response si Facebook,” said Gonzaga.