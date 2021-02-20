Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ras Al Khaimah confiscates 1,125kg drugs worth AED25 million in 2020

Staff Report

Officials at the Ras Al Khaimah Police revealed that they have confiscated a total of 1,125 kilograms of various kinds of drugs for the entire year of 2020, amounting to a total of AED 25 million.

Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at the RAK Police, said that the officers’ dedication and commitment to their line of work made these huge hauls possible throughout the entire year, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Col. Al Tunaiji highlighted that the RAK Police’s biggest drug bust of 2020 was the 763 opium operation that saw the arrest of three drug dealers.

Authorities highlight the need for the public’s continuous cooperation with the police force to thwart attempts of dealers and promoters of illegal substances in the country.

Col. Al Tunaiji also stressed that parents should be more responsible to their children by instilling religious and moral convictions within them and by highlighting the dangers posed by these illegal substances.

He also assured that authorities are always on the watch to ensure the safety and security of all residents from harm.

