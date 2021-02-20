Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not returning as working members of royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed with Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family.

The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

This means that that honorary military appointments and royal patronages possessed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be revoked.

RELATED STORY: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting Baby No.2

These will then be redistributed to other members of the royal family.

The couple however said that they will continue to contribute and serve the people of Britain and guided by the principle that ‘service is universal’.

The couple’s position will be put under review since stepping back as senior royals last January was expected next month.

They will also be joining Oprah Winfrey in their first-ever interview since leaving London.

READ ON: DID YOU KNOW? Meghan Markle was fake-kidnapped as part of royal life training

There are still limitations on what they can say since they are still representing the Queen. But since they are no longer returning as working members of the royal family then they can now accommodate interviews and speak freely.

The Queen has “written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement said.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the Buckingham added. (TDT)

