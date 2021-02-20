MMDA to probe ‘Sara Duterte run’ posters in Manila

The Metro Manila Development Authority will be probing the streamers saying urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run in different cities.

“I have not seen [the tarpaulins], but I will have them checked. I’ll look into them first,” MMDA Chairman Benjamin Abalos said during a press conference.

MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said they were checking whether the banners, which were meant to prod Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for president in 2022, were given permits, and who allowed their installation.

RELATED STORY: ‘Huwag kayong magpaloko’: Sara Duterte warns about people soliciting money for her 2022 presidential run

In an Inquirer report, the banners were seen on footbridges in Quezon Avenue, Cubao and East Avenue in Quezon City and Tutuban Center in Manila, and were first spotted on Wednesday.

Duterte was the top pick for presidency in the 2022 national elections based on the December survey released by Pulse Asia. She garnered 26% of preference rate.

Senator Grace Poe and Bongbong Marcos, whose electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo got recently junked by the Supreme Court, are tied on second place with 14% of the respondents.

READ ON: Comelec: ‘Run, Sara, Run’ tarps not violation

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is also among the top choices as next president if elections will be held on November 23, 2020.

Duterte captured the majority of respondents from Visayas and Mindanao with 29% and 58% respectively. (TDT)