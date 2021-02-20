Latest NewsNewsTFT News

MMDA to probe ‘Sara Duterte run’ posters in Manila

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 45 mins ago

Tarpaulins with the message: “Run, Sara, Run”, seen on the Edsa-Timog Avenue in Quezon City. Photo by Robert Oswald Alfiler via PNA.

The Metro Manila Development Authority will be probing the streamers saying urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run in different cities.

“I have not seen [the tarpaulins], but I will have them checked. I’ll look into them first,” MMDA Chairman Benjamin Abalos said during a press conference.

MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said they were checking whether the banners, which were meant to prod Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for president in 2022, were given permits, and who allowed their installation.

RELATED STORY: ‘Huwag kayong magpaloko’: Sara Duterte warns about people soliciting money for her 2022 presidential run

In an Inquirer report, the banners were seen on footbridges in Quezon Avenue, Cubao and East Avenue in Quezon City and Tutuban Center in Manila, and were first spotted on Wednesday.

Duterte was the top pick for presidency in the 2022 national elections based on the December survey released by Pulse Asia. She garnered 26% of preference rate.

Senator Grace Poe and Bongbong Marcos, whose electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo got recently junked by the Supreme Court, are tied on second place with 14% of the respondents.

READ ON: Comelec: ‘Run, Sara, Run’ tarps not violation

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is also among the top choices as next president if elections will be held on November 23, 2020.

Duterte captured the majority of respondents from Visayas and Mindanao with 29% and 58% respectively. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Janssen begins COVID-19 vaccine trials in PH

Janssen begins COVID-19 vaccine trials in PH

1 min ago
Photo of 4-anyos na bata, patay na nang matagpuang nakasilid sa loob ng isang eco bag

4-anyos na bata, patay na nang matagpuang nakasilid sa loob ng isang eco bag

15 mins ago
Photo of Another pair of Palawan tourists arrested for presenting fake COVID-19 test results

Another pair of Palawan tourists arrested for presenting fake COVID-19 test results

1 hour ago
Photo of Sharjah mobilizes drones for massive COVID-19 inspections, awareness campaigns throughout emirate

Sharjah mobilizes drones for massive COVID-19 inspections, awareness campaigns throughout emirate

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close