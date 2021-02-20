Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Another pair of Palawan tourists arrested for presenting fake COVID-19 test results

Two female tourists in El Nido, Palawan were apprehended for faking their COVID-19 results according to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In a statement, the DOT said that the police held the tourists at the Lio Airport on Feb. 16.

Authorities discovered the violation after checking the quick response (QR) code of the clinic that supposedly conducted and issued the test results.

The tourists will be held liable for violating Republic Act 11322 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

“This is in violation of RA 11322 Sec (g) Tampering of Records or intentionally providing misinformation,” the DOT said.

The tourists were sent to a hotel quarantine facility to undergo seven-day isolation. (TDT)

