WHO says PH should keep community quarantine for now 

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Philippines should keep the community quarantine status for now amid decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

World Health Organization’s Representative to the Philippines, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe said that it’s not yet right for the country to relax the quarantine measures.

The health official said that the although cases in Metro Manila have decreased, the country has yet to flatten the epidemic curve.

“We still need to be conscious of the fact there is a relatively high level of transmission out there in the community. That situation is complicated by the presence of new variants. So I believe firmly that we still need to maintain these restrictions,” he said in a media briefing.

The WHO said that there should be a delicate balance between health and economy.

Metro Manila mayors on Thursday agreed in a slim vote to shift to MGCQ by March if President Rodrigo Duterte orders them to do so.

In a CNN Philippines report, the OCTA Research group added that if Metro Manila moves to MGCQ, it will lead to a surge of up to 2,400 new cases per day by March 26. (TDT)

