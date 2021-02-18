Roque to De Lima: Bakit nag-celebrate eh nandoon pa rin sa selda? 

Malacañang undermined the acquittal of one of the drug cases of Senator Leila De Lima on Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that De Lima has no reason to celebrate because she is still in jail.

De Lima has been imprisoned since February 2017 for her supposed link to the illegal drug trade when she was still Justice Secretary.

De Lima denied the charges and said that she is a victim and all her charges were politically motivated.

“To be acquitted even in just one case, in the time of Duterte, is a moral victory,” De Lima said on Wednesday.

The court had dismissed one of her three drug cases on Wednesday.

“Bakit po siya magse-celebrate e andoon pa rin siya sa selda? Wala po kaming reaksyon d’yan kasi nakakulong pa rin siya, at siya’y nakakulong pa rin kasi mayroon pa rin siyang dalawa kaso,” Roque said in a media briefing.

De Lima and Roque had exchanged tirades in the past. De Lima accused Roque of trading his principles as human rights lawyer in exchange of his ambition to run for senator.

“As I said, happy anniversary on your first year of detention. May you spend the rest of your life in jail,” Roque told De Lima. (TDT)