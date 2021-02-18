Presidential Communications Operations Office calls on Filipinos to defeat infodemic

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar is calling for a collaborative effort on fighting disinformation, especially this time of the pandemic.

During his visit here on Monday, Secretary Andanar met with members of various sectors, appealing for their help in spreading the correct information to their community on the roadmap of the vaccination program of the government and other initiatives to curb the impacts of the pandemic.

Upon his arrival, the Secretary met with members of the Pagadian City Press Club, emphasizing the role of the media in influencing the decisions and awareness of their followers and viewers.

“We are here to engage with the stakeholders, encouraging you to take part in this daunting duty to be influencers of positive change as the world undergoes the biggest vaccination process that history has ever witnessed,” he said.

The PCOO and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) are in Pagadian City to kick off a round of information drive across key cities in the Zamboanga Peninsula this week. They will be visiting Ozamiz City of Region 10, for the Pagduaw: Explain, Explain, Explain.

“It is important that we cover such events so that we can disseminate the right information and also increase the confidence level of the people to be vaccinated,” he added.

He said that aside from the threats of the pandemic, the battle against infodemic is also evident in communications platforms, particularly on social media, which are being used by detractors.

He also met the SK leaders of the city in the afternoon. He assured them that the government is behind them and fully supporting their endeavors to help their respective communities.

Through the daily Network Briefing News, Secretary Andanar has provided an avenue for the youth sector to showcase their initiatives and air out their concerns as they participate in local governance.

“With my various engagements with the youth sector, I realized that you have out-of-this-world ideas, and it’s very inspiring that you are able to take these ideas into actions,” he said.

“The youth is the link of the government to the younger generation and that is why we are here – to remind you that you hold the key in fighting fake news,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate engagement with the religious sector, the PCOO chief introduced the mandate of the agency and its attached agencies, including reaching out to the grassroots level to deliver the information on the programs and policies of the government.

“This is a very crucial moment for every Filipino because if at least 70% of the population won’t get vaccinated, we will not be able to reach herd immunity. The coronavirus will always be in our midst,” he said.

“I believe that we need influential people to help the government,” he added as he mentioned other leaders of the Catholic Church who have expressed their support for the vaccine.