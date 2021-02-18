PH’s DOT hopes to welcome more foreign tourists in 2021 

The Tourism Department said that it is hoping to welcome foreign nationals in the country this year, hoping to revive the tourism sector which was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said that there’s no definitive timeline yet.

“It’s hard to give a timeline,” Puyat said in a press conference.

“We’re hoping slowly. We’re hoping sana this year we will be able to open up to other countries not only confined to balikbayans,” she added.

Puyat said that in December, the tourist arrivals saw a slight increase after the Inter-Agency Task Force allowed the entry of Balikbayan.

However, with the threat of new variants, tourists were mandated to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

The government later on revised the rules after it lifted its travel restrictions in January.

The IATF-MEID’s January 28 Resolution No. 97 allows them based on the following conditions:

Should have valid and existing visa at the time of entry, except for those qualified under the Balikbayan program under RA 6768;

Should have pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility;

Subject to COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel/facility on the sixth day from date of arrival;

Subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry

“We are happy that the borders are open again to our Balikbayans whose travel plans to rejoin their families in the country starting December 07, 2020 were curtailed with the travel ban on passengers from the new COVID variant countries. Now, they can re-plan their visits, notably as more local destinations have reopened,” Puyat said.

Immigration data showed that the country only received 1,482,535 foreign visitors from January to December 2020. (TDT)