Mother of Christine Dacera says 3 movie producers willing to do biopic of her daughter

Sharon Dacera, the mother of flight attendant Christine Dacera, told Manila Bulletin that at least three production companies are interested in making a biopic about her daughter.

Sharon said that she did not accept the offers as she wants to focus on the case of Christine for the meantime.

“Three production companies offered to make a biopic about Christine, but I did not say yes because the case of my daughter is still ongoing,” she told the Manila Bulletin.

“For now, we just want to focus on my daughter’s case,” she said.

Sharon refused to name the movie producers who offered to do a biopic.

“Baka kasi ma-technical kami kasi ongoing pa ang kaso,” she added.

Christine was found dead at a Makati hotel on New Year’s day after a whole night of partying with her friends.

The Philippine National Police initially claimed that it’s a rape-slay case but later on changed tune when the autopsy report showed that she died due to natural causes.

The family however disputed the claims and standing by that there was a crime behind Christine’s death. (TDT)

