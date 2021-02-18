Counterfeit sanitizers seized in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in cooperation of the Abu Dhabi Police seized barrels filled with disinfectants in the emirate.

According to a tweet, this is a result of the field inspection of ADDED and the police authority who raided a factory where these barrels were stored in a bid to fight off commercial counterfeits in the emirate.

There were also hand sanitizers bearing the trademark of a global brand that were seized.

The seized items and the owners have been referred to the public prosecution for legal action, according to a report by Khaleej Times. (ES)

In order to fight off commercial counterfeits across #AbuDhabi, #ADDED ran a field inspection campaign with the cooperation of @ADPoliceHQ, who raided a factory producing counterfeit hand sanitizers bearing the trademark of a global brand and seized all of its contents. pic.twitter.com/r5JE21cZOI — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية – أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) February 17, 2021