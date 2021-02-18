Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Counterfeit sanitizers seized in Abu Dhabi

Staff Report

Photo credit: Twitter/ @AbuDhabiDED

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in cooperation of the Abu Dhabi Police seized barrels filled with disinfectants in the emirate.

According to a tweet, this is a result of the field inspection of ADDED and the police authority who raided a factory where these barrels were stored in a bid to fight off commercial counterfeits in the emirate.

There were also hand sanitizers bearing the trademark of a global brand that were seized.

The seized items and the owners have been referred to the public prosecution for legal action, according to a report by Khaleej Times. (ES)

