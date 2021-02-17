US warns China regarding repercussions of human rights violations 

US President Joe Biden warned China regarding the consequences of its alleged human right abuses.

In a televised town hall event on CNN in Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Biden said even Chinese President Xi Jinping knows about the possible repercussions.

The Chinese president has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uyghurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses.

With Biden at the helm, the United States will reassert its global role in speaking up for human rights.

“Well, there will be repercussions for China, and he knows that. What I’m doing is making clear that we, in fact, are going to continue to reassert our role as spokespersons for human rights at the U.N. and other — other agencies that have an impact on their attitude,” he said in a transcript provided by the White House on its website.

He added that he will be working with the international community to get China to protect them.

Biden explained that China’s efforts to become a world leader would be very hard to achieve considering that they are engaged in an activity that is contrary to basic human rights. (ES)