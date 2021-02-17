PH Red Cross warns about fake saliva tests 

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) issued a warning to the public against fake COVID-19 saliva tests online.

Senator Richard Gordon said that fake saliva tests are being sold in Manila and online after they launched the alternative testing service last month.

“There are some unscrupulous business people who are selling allegedly saliva tests and they add a fancy name— antigen,” he said.

“We are not there to push our products. We are not going do that. We are trying to suspend the tide of the pandemic,” he added.

Gordon said that fake COVID-19 saliva test kits were reportedly sold for PHP1,000 each. The legitimate tests can be booked and paid through the official website of PRC.

The PRC is set to open 20 saliva collection centers in Robinsons Malls nationwide to bring the legitimate service closer to the public.

The saliva tests offers non-invasive testing method for COVID-19 other than the nasal swab.

“You go where people are not yet aware and you go take advantage of that situation,” he said. (TDT)