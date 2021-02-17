PH barred entry of 18 unruly foreigners in 2020 

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that the government banned the entry of 18 foreign nationals due to their unruly or rude behavior last year.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement on Tuesday that the foreigners were denied entry after disrespecting immigration officers and making “derogatory statements” about Filipinos and the Philippines.

“While immigration officers are instructed to exercise maximum tolerance, some foreign nationals overstep their boundaries and arrive drunk, rowdy, and unruly when they present themselves for inspection,” Morente said.

Aside from deporting them back to their place of origin, the alleged “discourteous aliens” are blacklisted and are banned from re-entering the Philippines.

The BI said that in 2019, the country denied entry to 180 foreign nationals for the same reason, and 133 in 2018.

The Immigration Bureau also deported some 3,000 foreign nationals due to their violations of immigration laws, and most of them were Chinese. (TDT)