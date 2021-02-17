Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH barred entry of 18 unruly foreigners in 2020 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that the government banned the entry of 18 foreign nationals due to their unruly or rude behavior last year.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement on Tuesday that the foreigners were denied entry after disrespecting immigration officers and making “derogatory statements” about Filipinos and the Philippines.

“While immigration officers are instructed to exercise maximum tolerance, some foreign nationals overstep their boundaries and arrive drunk, rowdy, and unruly when they present themselves for inspection,” Morente said.

Aside from deporting them back to their place of origin, the alleged “discourteous aliens” are blacklisted and are banned from re-entering the Philippines.

The BI said that in 2019, the country denied entry to 180 foreign nationals for the same reason, and 133 in 2018.

The Immigration Bureau also deported some 3,000 foreign nationals due to their violations of immigration laws, and most of them were Chinese. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 17

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 17

8 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Police raid tourism camp, organizers fined for Dh50,000 for COVID-19 violations

Dubai Police raid tourism camp, organizers fined for Dh50,000 for COVID-19 violations

27 mins ago
Photo of African cleaner arrested, imprisoned for stealing car accessories in Dubai auto shop 

African cleaner arrested, imprisoned for stealing car accessories in Dubai auto shop 

52 mins ago
Photo of OFW na-terminate sa trabaho dahil sa TikTok

OFW na-terminate sa trabaho dahil sa TikTok

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close