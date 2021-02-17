JUST IN: GDRFA approval no longer required to return to Dubai – Emirates Airlines

Dubai residents who intend to travel back to the emirate will no longer be required to get approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The Filipino Times spoke to a representative from Emirates Airline via their call center and confirmed that the GDRFA requirement is no longer in place but only for Dubai visa holders.

Visa holders from other emirates, such as Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah are still required to get the ICA approval, according to the representative from Emirates Airline.

The newly updated rule regarding the non-requirement of the GDRFA approval began last February 12. Prior to this, all residents who posses a Dubai visa needed the GDRFA approval to fly back to the country.

The only requirement that remains for Dubai residents is to secure and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their flight.

This is a developing story.