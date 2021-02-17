Latest NewsNewsTFT News

JUST IN: GDRFA approval no longer required to return to Dubai – Emirates Airlines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Dubai residents who intend to travel back to the emirate will no longer be required to get approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The Filipino Times spoke to a representative from Emirates Airline via their call center and confirmed that the GDRFA requirement is no longer in place but only for Dubai visa holders.

Visa holders from other emirates, such as Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah are still required to get the ICA approval, according to the representative from Emirates Airline.

The newly updated rule regarding the non-requirement of the GDRFA approval began last February 12. Prior to this, all residents who posses a Dubai visa needed the GDRFA approval to fly back to the country.

The only requirement that remains for Dubai residents is to secure and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their flight.

This is a developing story.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 17

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 17

6 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Police raid tourism camp, organizers fined for Dh50,000 for COVID-19 violations

Dubai Police raid tourism camp, organizers fined for Dh50,000 for COVID-19 violations

26 mins ago
Photo of African cleaner arrested, imprisoned for stealing car accessories in Dubai auto shop 

African cleaner arrested, imprisoned for stealing car accessories in Dubai auto shop 

51 mins ago
Photo of OFW na-terminate sa trabaho dahil sa TikTok

OFW na-terminate sa trabaho dahil sa TikTok

60 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close