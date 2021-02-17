Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Health Authority adjusts timings for Primary Health Centers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 8 hours ago

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that all Primary Health Care Centers in the emirate will operate from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm starting from Sunday, February 21, 2021.

This change in timing doesn’t include DHA’s 24/7 primary health care centers, including COVID-19 evaluation centers, Al Barsha Health Center, Nadd Al Hamar Health Center, the Doctor-for-every citizen service, and their Al Mamzar Health Centre for women and children.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Health Authority responds to over 83,000 telemedicine consultation amid COVID-19 pandemic 

DHA Primary Health Care Sector CEO Dr Manal Taryam stated that the authority adjusted timings to meet current demand from the public and accomplish high-quality medical services to the community.

She furthered that this change would also enhance DHA’s capabilities to handle COVID-19 while serving and conducting regular medical services concurrently.

READ ON: Dubai Health Authority expands free medicine delivery service for high-risk groups amid COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Four out of 10 now injected with COVID-19 vaccine in UAE

Four out of 10 now injected with COVID-19 vaccine in UAE

4 hours ago
Photo of Biz tycoon Ramon Ang reveals: ‘I got sick of COVID-19 thrice’

Biz tycoon Ramon Ang reveals: ‘I got sick of COVID-19 thrice’

5 hours ago
Photo of US warns China regarding repercussions of human rights violations 

US warns China regarding repercussions of human rights violations 

6 hours ago
Photo of Bahrain introduces ‘vaccine passport’

Bahrain introduces ‘vaccine passport’

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close