Dubai Health Authority adjusts timings for Primary Health Centers

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that all Primary Health Care Centers in the emirate will operate from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm starting from Sunday, February 21, 2021.

This change in timing doesn’t include DHA’s 24/7 primary health care centers, including COVID-19 evaluation centers, Al Barsha Health Center, Nadd Al Hamar Health Center, the Doctor-for-every citizen service, and their Al Mamzar Health Centre for women and children.

DHA Primary Health Care Sector CEO Dr Manal Taryam stated that the authority adjusted timings to meet current demand from the public and accomplish high-quality medical services to the community.

She furthered that this change would also enhance DHA’s capabilities to handle COVID-19 while serving and conducting regular medical services concurrently.

