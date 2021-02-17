Biz tycoon Ramon Ang reveals: ‘I got sick of COVID-19 thrice’

San Miguel Corp’s President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang recently revealed to the public that he got sick with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) thrice last year.

This was the revelation he shared in an online conference held by the Bureau of Internal Revenue on the country’s top taxpayers today.

According to Ang, this was among the challenges he faced in 2020.

This is apart from his son’s death and the challenges that San Miguel Corp businesses had to face as an effect of the pandemic.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve experienced na mga masasakit na pangyayari na nangyari nung 2020. Namatayan po ako ng anak and tatlong beses po akong tinamaan ng COVID-19,” he said.

Ang’s son Jomar, who was the chief financial officer of RSA Motors, dealer of BMW cars in the Philippines, passed away last April 11, 2020.

“Despite of that, tuloy-tuloy pa din po tayo nagtatrabaho concentrating to produce more food para hindi maubosan ng pagkain ang mga kababayan natin at marami din tayong tinulongan na mga mahihirap para hindi magutom at nagtayo din tayt ng mga laboratory – PCR testing laboratory para matulongan mga kababayan natin at mga empleyado natin,” he added.

Ang shared that they continue to push for its infrastructure projects including the Skyway Stage 3 which it recently opened. (ES)