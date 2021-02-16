Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates China on successful arrival of Tianwen-1 on Mars

Staff Report

Tianwen 1 arriving at Mars. Screengrab from Twitter: @ChinaSCIO

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated China for Tianwen-1’s successful mission to Mars.

“On the occasion of the successful arrival of Tianwen-1 on Mars, I would like to congratulate the People’s Republic of China and President Xi Jinping on their great achievements,” tweeted His Highness in the Chinese and Arabic languages.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Hope Probe’s first photo of Mars highlights red planet’s volcanoes

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid aspires that the ongoing space probes to the red planet will usher in a new age of scientific collaboration, towards a better tomorrow.

“Space and Mars have opened up a new stage for scientific cooperation and created new opportunities for all mankind to build a better future,” added His Highness.

READ ON: Hope Probe: UAE’s successful Mars mission positions country among elite nations in space exploration

Earlier, the China Space Agency released several video clips that showed how their spacecraft entered the orbit of the red planet on February 10.

The video captured Tianwen-1’s movement and fully recorded Mars gradually entering the field of view, the slight vibration of the probe after the engine was ignited, and the probe’s flight from Mars day to Mars night.

