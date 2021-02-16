Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates China on successful arrival of Tianwen-1 on Mars

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated China for Tianwen-1’s successful mission to Mars.

“On the occasion of the successful arrival of Tianwen-1 on Mars, I would like to congratulate the People’s Republic of China and President Xi Jinping on their great achievements,” tweeted His Highness in the Chinese and Arabic languages.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Hope Probe’s first photo of Mars highlights red planet’s volcanoes

在“天问一号”成功抵达火星之际，特此祝贺中华人民共和国和习近平主席取得的伟大成就。太空与火星为科学合作开辟了新的舞台，为全人类建设更美好的未来创造了新的机会。 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 16, 2021

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid aspires that the ongoing space probes to the red planet will usher in a new age of scientific collaboration, towards a better tomorrow.

“Space and Mars have opened up a new stage for scientific cooperation and created new opportunities for all mankind to build a better future,” added His Highness.

READ ON: Hope Probe: UAE’s successful Mars mission positions country among elite nations in space exploration

Earlier, the China Space Agency released several video clips that showed how their spacecraft entered the orbit of the red planet on February 10.

The video captured Tianwen-1’s movement and fully recorded Mars gradually entering the field of view, the slight vibration of the probe after the engine was ignited, and the probe’s flight from Mars day to Mars night.