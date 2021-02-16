Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo: Not Duterte’s decision to say if I can run for President 

Staff Report 6 hours ago

Vice President Leni Robredo countered the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte that she cannot run for presidency.

Robredo made the comment a day after Duterte said that she didn’t have what it takes to be President.

“Hindi naman siya ang magdedesisyon kung qualified ko o hindi,” Robredo said.

The word war between the two when Duterte said that he wants the United States to pay if they want them to continue the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Robredo said on her radio show that it can be compared to extortion.

On Monday, Duterte slammed Robredo and said that he was only protecting the country once a war breaks out.

“Ikaw ma’am, I’m sorry to say you are not really qualified to run for president, you do not know your role in this government,” Duterte said.

“Nakakalungkot, pero hindi tayo nagpapaapekto,” Robredo responded.

Robredo said that she hopes the administration would be more open to suggestions.

“Pero ‘yung sa akin lang, makakabuti sa atin lahat pag nakikinig, ‘pag nakikinig sa mungkahi, nakikinig sa pagpansin ng ibang mga polisiya. Kasi pinakita ng buong mundo, pinakita ng buong mundo, lalo ngayong panahon ng krisis na ‘yung mga leaders na marunong magkonsulta, ‘yung mga leaders na marunong na tumanggap ng mga pagkukulang, na ‘yung mga leaders na marunong makinig sa mas consultative, mas maayos ‘yung response,” Robredo said. (TDT)

