NAIA inaugurates improved runway, expanded Terminal 2

Photo credit: Philippine News Agency

MANILA – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) inaugurated on Tuesday the improved runway 13/31 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), as well as the expanded NAIA Terminal 2.

More than PHP400 million was spent for the runway upgrade, while over PHP500 million was allocated for the Terminal 2 expansion.

“It only took more than a year to upgrade the runway. Because of the pandemic, fewer flights, and less people, the work was finished faster,” Media Affairs Division head Jess Martinez told the Philippine News Agency.

Martinez said the overlay and rehabilitation of the runway included putting of cement, as asphalt was previously used for the runway. The additional taxiway was also opened.

A taxiway would save time in terms of aircraft movements per hour because the aircraft would not need to wait or traverse the whole length of the runway, and just take the taxiway to exit, he noted.

All domestic and international flights could use this taxiway, although limited to the Airbus A321 and below types of aircraft, Martinez said.

He also pointed out that runway overlays should be done every three to four years.

With the recent upgrade, the next repair or upgrading maybe after six years, he said.

Meanwhile, an additional 2,800 square meters was used for the expansion of NAIA Terminal 2.

The expansion was mainly for the arrival and conveyor area, lobby, and check-in in the departure area.

