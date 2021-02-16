‘Malaking bagay para mag move on’: Robredo reacts on electoral protest win 

Vice President Leni Robredo said that it’s a big sigh of relief after the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, affirmed her victory and junked the electoral protest of former Senator Bongbong Marcos.

Robredo revealed they have been hearing rumors for weeks now about the PET’s handing down of its ruling on the case anytime soon. Robredo said it still came as a surprise—a wonderful surprise.

“Marami na kasing sabi-sabi noong mga nakaraang araw, mga nakaraang linggo, na may lalabas. So kami, weekly, nag-aabang kami, so no’ng lumabas finally kanina sobrang gulat pa rin, at grabe ‘yong sigh of relief na unanimous ‘yong decision,” Robredo said.

“Kasi alam naman natin kung ano ‘yong narrative na pinapalabas, and the fact na unanimous ‘yong decision malaking bagay ‘yon para maka-move on na tayong lahat,” she added.

Robredo said that despite their goal to focus on their other duties, the dismissal of the case is a welcome development for them.

“Mula naman no’ng umpisa kahit merong electoral protest, we have not allowed it to distract us from the more important work of serving our people, nakita niyo naman siguro ‘yon na kahit nando’n ‘yong kaso, hindi natin hinayaan na maging hadlang siya sa trabahong ginagawa natin,” Robredo said.

“But the affirmation that we received from the PET today would allow us to focus more on the more important work of serving our people, lalo itong magpapalakas ng ating pagkilos at pagtulong, lalo na ngayong panahon ng matinding krisis,” she added.

The camp of Marcos’ lawyer Vic Rodriguez said the PET has yet to dismiss their third cause of action in the poll protest.

Marcos lost to Robredo in the 2016 presidential elections by a slim margin of over 260,000 votes. (TDT)