Dubai gets fresh batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines

Dubai has received a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech as of February 16.

A report from the Emirates News Agency cites that all of the vaccines will be distributed to Dubai Health Authority (DHA)-led health centers.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and Head of DHA’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Vaccination stated that the fresh batch of vaccines will be intended for elderly citizens and residents, people of determination, people with chronic diseases, and frontliners.

“The priority is now given to those who are 60 year old and over,” said Dr. Al Khaja.

Individuals can set their appointment to get their COVID-19 jab by calling the toll-free number 800 342 to select the type of vaccine and their preferred vaccination date.

Frontliners who wish to be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine can coordinate with their employers.

