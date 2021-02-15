UAE approves use of facial recognition technology across all sectors

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that the Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Interior’s proposal on employing facial recognition technology to further develop the services provided by private and government sectors, with the aim of facilitating procedures.

“In a meeting today, we have approved a facial recognition technology to verify the identity of individuals instead of submitting a lot of documents. The initiative will be expanded if it proves to be successful,” tweeted His Highness.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE to support the global momentum to drive a good quality of life

The employment of facial recognition technology will facilitate services to the public at any time and place without the need of traditional means of identification such as official documents.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will expand the use of facial recognition technology after the completion of the initial period, during which the MoI will launch a set of services using facial recognition technology in some private sector institutions.

READ ON: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirms health as top priority of UAE Cabinet