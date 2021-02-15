Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE approves use of facial recognition technology across all sectors

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that the Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Interior’s proposal on employing facial recognition technology to further develop the services provided by private and government sectors, with the aim of facilitating procedures.

“In a meeting today, we have approved a facial recognition technology to verify the identity of individuals instead of submitting a lot of documents. The initiative will be expanded if it proves to be successful,” tweeted His Highness.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE to support the global momentum to drive a good quality of life

The employment of facial recognition technology will facilitate services to the public at any time and place without the need of traditional means of identification such as official documents.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will expand the use of facial recognition technology after the completion of the initial period, during which the MoI will launch a set of services using facial recognition technology in some private sector institutions.

READ ON: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirms health as top priority of UAE Cabinet

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of FOG WARNING: UAE weather bureau advises caution on roads due to heavy fog formations

FOG WARNING: UAE weather bureau advises caution on roads due to heavy fog formations

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Hope Probe’s first photo of Mars highlights red planet’s volcanoes

LOOK: Hope Probe’s first photo of Mars highlights red planet’s volcanoes

15 hours ago
Photo of #TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 14

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 14

16 hours ago
Photo of Dubai’s Water Canal bridge named one of “the most beautiful bridges in the world”

Dubai’s Water Canal bridge named one of “the most beautiful bridges in the world”

17 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close