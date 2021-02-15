Topshop closing all stores in PH

A representative from Topshop in the Philippines announced that it will be closing down all its stores in the country.

Topshop is under the Arcadia Group company, which had collapsed since November 2020.

Arcadia is also the mother company of other retail brands like Topman, Dororthy Perkins, and Burton, which will also be closing down as well according to a report on Spot.ph.

The shops will be closed in April, according to the representative.

Fashion retailer ASOS bought Topman and Topshop brands while Boohoo bought Dorothy Perkins and Burton.

The buyers, however, did not include the physical warehouses of the company’s stores.

Topshop was founded in 1964 and as of 2015, it 510 stores across 58 countries. Along with its male counterpart, Topman. (TDT)