Teenager dies after being electrocuted by computer shop headset 

Staff Report 4 hours ago

A 13-year-old teenager has died after using a headphone in a computer shop in Sara, Iloilo on Sunday.

In a report by the police, the internet shop owner had warned the teenager not to use the computer headset.

The victim however did not listen and was electrocuted.

The teenager was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The internet shop owner said that they are willing to shoulder the hospital and burial expenses of the teenager.

Based on the report of ABS-CBN News, it’s still unclear why the owner did not remove the defective headset in the computer unit before the teenager rented the computer. (TDT)

