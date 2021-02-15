Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ras Al Khaimah announces shift to distance learning until further notice

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 43 mins ago

The Ministry of Education and the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management in Ras Al Khaimah has announced that all private and government schools will shift to online learning.

The updated guideline also covers all nurseries.

RELATED STORY: Ajman suspends face-to-face classes

Earlier, Ajman was the first emirate to announce the shift to distance learning for their students on February 9, while Sharjah followed suit by February 11. Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah announced their measures on February 14.

Meanwhile, public schools in Abu Dhabi has welcomed back their students as of February 14, with strict social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

READ ON: Sharjah schools to implement 100% distance learning starting Feb.14

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: 3,123 new cases in UAE, total now at 351,895

COVID-19: 3,123 new cases in UAE, total now at 351,895

18 mins ago
Photo of PHIVOLCS advises vigilance for residents near Taal Volcano following increased seismic activities

PHIVOLCS advises vigilance for residents near Taal Volcano following increased seismic activities

25 mins ago
Photo of Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, reschedules postponed Valentine’s concert this February 28

Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, reschedules postponed Valentine’s concert this February 28

58 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens new COVID-19 vaccination booth at Al Maryah Island

LOOK: Abu Dhabi opens new COVID-19 vaccination booth at Al Maryah Island

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close