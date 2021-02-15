Ras Al Khaimah announces shift to distance learning until further notice

The Ministry of Education and the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management in Ras Al Khaimah has announced that all private and government schools will shift to online learning.

The updated guideline also covers all nurseries.

Earlier, Ajman was the first emirate to announce the shift to distance learning for their students on February 9, while Sharjah followed suit by February 11. Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah announced their measures on February 14.

Meanwhile, public schools in Abu Dhabi has welcomed back their students as of February 14, with strict social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

