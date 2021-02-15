PHIVOLCS advises vigilance for residents near Taal Volcano following increased seismic activities

Residents who live nearby the Taal Volcano are advised to be vigilant following several tremor episodes recorded in the past few days.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) released an advisory stating that Taal Volcano had ‘slightly increased seismic activity’ from 5:00 am to 3:00 pm on February 15.

“50 relatively weak tremor episodes beginning 5:00 AM until 3:00 PM on Monday, February 15 2021,” as per the statement from PHIVOLCS.

This, apart from the 68 shallow tremors that have also been recorded from February 13 as well as the increase in acidity and temperature of Taal’s Main Crater Lake.

“The public is reminded that Alert Level 1 (Abnormal) prevails over Taal Volcano. There are increased possibilities of sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, hazardous volcanic gas, and minor ashfall from the Main Crater Lake that can occur and threaten areas within TVI,” added the statement from PHIVOLCS.

Authorities reminded the public that entry to the Taal Volcano’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater Lake and the Daang Kastila fissure must remain strictly prohibited.

