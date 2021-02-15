PH Labor Department hopes to create 3.5 million jobs in 2021

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in the Philippines hopes to create 3.5 million jobs this year to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor chief Silvestre Bello said that this is part of the government’s national recovery strategy.

Bello said that DOLE hoped to provide jobs to 3.5 million Filipinos to stimulate the economy battered by COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an all-government effort to improve the employment situation in our country. Each government agency has the responsibility to create jobs,” Bello said.

The labor department said that some 5 million Filipinos were jobless due to the pandemic in 2020.

The government plans to unemployment rate this year to the same level of 2019, which averaged at 5.1 percent.

“We intend to go back to the 2019 unemployment rate para sa gano’n maibalik natin sa trabaho mga around 3.5 million na nawalan ng trabaho o kaya nabawasan ng trabaho,” Bello said. (TDT)