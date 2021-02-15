Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Labor Department hopes to create 3.5 million jobs in 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in the Philippines hopes to create 3.5 million jobs this year to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor chief Silvestre Bello said that this is part of the government’s national recovery strategy.

Bello said that DOLE hoped to provide jobs to 3.5 million Filipinos to stimulate the economy battered by COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an all-government effort to improve the employment situation in our country. Each government agency has the responsibility to create jobs,” Bello said.

The labor department said that some 5 million Filipinos were jobless due to the pandemic in 2020.

The government plans to unemployment rate this year to the same level of 2019, which averaged at 5.1 percent.

“We intend to go back to the 2019 unemployment rate para sa gano’n maibalik natin sa trabaho mga around 3.5 million na nawalan ng trabaho o kaya nabawasan ng trabaho,” Bello said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Topshop closing all stores in PH

Topshop closing all stores in PH

2 hours ago
Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 15

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 15

3 hours ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi students aged 12 above required to do periodic COVID-19 PCR tests

Abu Dhabi students aged 12 above required to do periodic COVID-19 PCR tests

3 hours ago
Photo of Teenager dies after being electrocuted by computer shop headset 

Teenager dies after being electrocuted by computer shop headset 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close