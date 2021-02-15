Metro Manila mayors to allow 15-17 year olds to go out

The Metro Manila Council has allowed teenagers aged 15-17 years old to go out of their houses.

Metro Manila Council chairman and Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said that it’s only necessary for these age groups to be allowed to go out since the IATF opened cinemas and arcades.

“We agreed to lower the age. We’re the only country still on ages 18-65. But we’re open to it now to open up the economy. Local governments are open to adding ages 15 to 17. But we will not sacrifice protocols,” Olivarez said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the enforcement of their resolution can only happen once operational guidelines have been finalized.

He added the earliest cinemas can reopen in Metro Manila is on March 1 — if the plan pushes through.

“Ang status po ang pagbubukas ng sinehan, kung matutuloy po, ay Marso 1. Kinakailangan po ipagpatuloy ang consultations at kinakailangan bumuo ng guidelines ang lokal na pamahalaan bago magbukas ang sinehan,” he said in a media briefing. (TDT)