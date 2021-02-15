LOOK: Dubai Customs launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees

Dubai Customs, represented by the HR Department, launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for its employees under the theme (Your Safety is our Safety) in cooperation with the Al Tadawi Medical Center. The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine targeted 60% of the employees; the other 40% were vaccinated at different health centers in Dubai and other emirates.

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs viewed the arrangements and procedures taken at the government department’s main building. He said the step follows the wise directives of the government to encourage people to take vaccines against COVID-19.

Musabih highlighted that the safety and wellbeing of employees is the top priority, and these procedures are taken to ensure a healthy, happy and safe work environment. He commended the great efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Al Tadawi Medical Center for their incessant efforts in making these vaccination campaigns a success.

In a similar vein, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance, and Administration Division at Dubai Customs said the campaign aims at keeping the employees safe by receiving the vaccine in an easy way.

In addition, employees who have received the first dose of Sinopharm in other medical centers can receive the second dose here, he explained.

On his part, Amir Abdulraziq, senior recruitment manager said:” The (Your Safety is our Safety) campaign will continue to achieve the targeted results. We arranged a number of awareness events to encourage employees to take the vaccine. By having the vaccination in the building, we save the employees’ time and effort”