Lawmaker urges BSP to postpone ATM fee hike

A lawmaker is appealing to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to postpone the hike in ATM fees in the coming months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker said that BSP should be more compassionate in these challenging times and suspend the 63% increase in ATM fees.

“Our sense is, it might be more prudent to put off the effectivity of the new ATM charging model to spare Filipinos the aggravation, considering the extremely adverse economic backdrop of mounting joblessness and rising food prices,” Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. said.

Campos said that it’s a bad time for banks to be nickel-and-diming pandemic-weary Filipinos.

RELATED STORY: PH banks to charge higher ATM fees starting April

The BSP resolution was signed in December 2020 but will be implemented by April.

The BSP, through Monetary Board Resolution 1680, approved the shift from issuer-based to acquirer-based ATM charging model effective on that date.

“The banks can afford to keep their ATM charges at current levels. Right now, the government, including Congress, is working very hard to extend Filipinos every possible relief and spare them from more difficulties,” Campos added.

Two big banks in the Philippines releases their statement that they will be increasing their ATM fee charges. (TDT)

