FOG WARNING: UAE weather bureau advises caution on roads due to heavy fog formations

Neil Bie 2 hours ago

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on all UAE residents to take all necessary precautions on the streets and roads due to heavy fog formations around the country on the morning of February 15, Monday.

In a statement, NCM forecast the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas that is expected to last until 11:00 am.

NCM’s latest bulletin shows that it is expected to blanket all major roads across all Emirates.

Authorities state that during this period, horizontal visibility may be reduced by up to 1000m across internal and coastal areas.

