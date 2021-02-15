Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 15

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 31,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 15, Monday, stands at 5,086,835 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 51.43 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Topshop closing all stores in PH

Topshop closing all stores in PH

2 hours ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi students aged 12 above required to do periodic COVID-19 PCR tests

Abu Dhabi students aged 12 above required to do periodic COVID-19 PCR tests

3 hours ago
Photo of PH Labor Department hopes to create 3.5 million jobs in 2021

PH Labor Department hopes to create 3.5 million jobs in 2021

4 hours ago
Photo of Teenager dies after being electrocuted by computer shop headset 

Teenager dies after being electrocuted by computer shop headset 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close