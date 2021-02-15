Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi students aged 12 above required to do periodic COVID-19 PCR tests

Staff Report

Students in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have been advised to undergo periodic COVID-19 PCR testing to ensure that everyone heading to school remains safe from the threat of the coronavirus.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge states that a mandatory negative PCR test is now required for students aged 12 and above when returning to their school.

Students will also be tested periodically – the schedule of which will be determined by their respective schools. The test is free for students who undergo the COVID-19 swab as scheduled for their school. Parents who opt for a specific time and date for their children will have to pay.

All teachers and staff members of each school are also required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR result upon their return and every two weeks.

Apart from the periodic testing, authorities will also conduct over 220 inspections across the emirate to ensure compliance among schools that have resumed face-to-face classes in the emirate.

Other precautionary measures include:

– 1.5 meters of physical distancing
– Mandatory wearing of masks for students in Grade 1 / Year 2 and above
– Increased school inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with policies
– All those returning from international travel must adhere to precautionary measures announced by health authorities

