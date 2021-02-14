Umm Al Quwain announces 100% distance learning until further notice

Students in Umm Al Quwain will engage in full distance learning for the time being.

The Umm Al Quwain Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management team and the Ministry of Education announced the new directive on Sunday, February 14 as part of the emirate’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier, Ajman was the first emirate to announce the shift to distance learning for their students on February 9, while Sharjah followed suit by February 11.

Meanwhile, public schools in Abu Dhabi has welcomed back their students as of February 14, with strict social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

